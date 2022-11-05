Three Takeaways From Penn State’s 45-14 Win Over Indiana

The Nittany Lions headed to Bloomington, where they tend to play tricky games, and handled the Indiana Hoosiers as easily as one would have hoped coming off the heartbreaker to Ohio State a week ago. Here are your takeaways.

1. Strong ground game

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 159 yards on the ground, and 4 touchdowns. On a day where most of the offensive line was out with injury, combined with strong winds throughout the contest, getting good production from the running game was paramount. The backs delivered.

2. Suffocating defense

Indiana had one good drive early in the game, but outside of a scripted series, the Lions snuffed out everything the Hoosiers were trying to do. There was a point in the game where all Indiana players not named Jack Tuttle ran for negative yardage. The constant pressure made life difficult for the Hoosier quarterbacks, and the aforementioned Tuttle had to leave the game with a shoulder injury, adding insult to injury.

3. No letdown, part 2

A staple of Penn State football under James Franklin, the Lions have had this propensity to play uninspired football after a loss, often times leading to a second loss in as many games. For the second time this season, the Lions shook off the disappointment of a loss with inspired play against a lesser opponent. Step 1 in making the jump to “elite” is avoiding losses to the lesser teams. Let’s keep doing that the rest of the season.

BONUS: See that Georgia/Tennessee score?

Winning is hard.