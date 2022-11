After their 45-14 victory over Indiana, Penn State climbed two spots in one poll and one spot in the other.

The Associated Press put the Nittany Lions in between Utah and North Carolina, and in their rightful place as the third-ranked Big Ten squad behind second-ranked Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The USA Today Coaches Poll decided that the Tar Heels were one spot better than Penn State, and dropped fellow Big Ten team Illinois seven spots to No. 20.