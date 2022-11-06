Penn State Favored in Home Game with Maryland

The oddsmakers like Penn State to keep rolling along in week 11 with Maryland making its way to Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions have opened as a 12.5 point favorite against the 6-3 Terps.

Maryland enters the game coming off a 23-10 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday. The setback most likely cost the Terps a spot in the rankings heading into the match-up with #14 Penn State.

Maryland enters the game at 6-3, and 3-3 in the Big Ten play. The Terps started the year off at 3-0 with nonconference victories over Buffalo, Charlotte and SMU. They lost by just a touchdown in Ann Arbor to fall to 3-1, but bounced back by winning three of four before last weekend’s setback at Wisconsin.

Maryland has beat Michigan State, Northwestern and Indiana in conference play, and have lost to Purdue, in addition to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Penn State is looking to reach 8-2 on the season in front of the Beaver Stadium crowd on Saturday, with hopes of a 10-win regular season with games against Rutgers and Michigan State to close out the season.

Penn State and Maryland kick off at 3:30 p.m. from State College on Saturday. The game will be aired on FOX.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.