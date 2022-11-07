Big Ten Superlatives: Week 10

﻿Best Win of the Week - Penn State

Homer blog week, but Penn State began its very reasonable run at a perfect November with a resounding win in Bloomington. Off a loss and playing in a stadium where closer than you’d think games tend to happen for them, the Nittany Lions were dominant in every phase after the first quarter. The 31-point margin of victory was the second best ever for a Penn State team in Memorial Stadium.

clocks turned back which means an extra hour to watch some highlights ⏰ pic.twitter.com/L4wzOgiZNs — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 6, 2022

Worst Loss of the Week - Illinois

With the West crumbling all around it, the Illini saw their six-game win streak snapped at home against Michigan State. BERT’s crew still controls its own destiny to get to the Big Ten championship game with Saturday’s game against Purdue playing a critical part in sewing up that berth. Nevertheless, Illinois plunged in the rankings and it’s pretty obvious that the third best team in the league is the team that will be featured most in this post.

Offensive Player of the Week - Kaytron Allen

On a day where around the conference receivers and quarterbacks had to deal with major elements, plenty of running backs had notable days. That was certainly the case with our guy. Allen had 158 yards on 20 touches and three touchdowns. It was the most rushing touchdowns for a Penn State freshman in nearly 20 years, while Allen and Nicholas Singleton both matched Noah Cain’s program freshman single-season touchdown record.

Defensive Player of the Week - Penn State Defensive Line

We warned there would be a lot of homer stuff this week, so let’s continue. Penn State’s defense accumulated 16 tackles for loss and six sacks on Saturday. Not all of those came from the front four, but that group did its job in making life miserable for a host of Hoosier quarterbacks. Freshman defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton even contributed an interception to the delight of defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

Penn State's Big Ten rankings on defense:



✅ TFLs - 1st

✅ Takeaways - 2nd

✅ Red Zone - 2nd

✅ Sacks - 4th

✅ Passing Efficiency - 4th pic.twitter.com/xp9Xr0ZGZ3 — Penn State FB Communications (@PennStFBComms) November 6, 2022

Special Teams Player of the Week - Jake Pinegar, Penn State

Did I mention it’s homer week? I rarely include this one, but props to Mr. Pinegar. He connected on a career-long 50-yard field goal. He made all six extra points and knocked all of his kickoffs for touchbacks. The wind was a considerable concern heading into Saturday’s game and the senior answered with maybe his best career outing.

Offensive Play of the Week - Brenton Strange

Wasn’t this catch beautiful?

this catch is crazy pic.twitter.com/tZoiHKoEmY — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 6, 2022

Defensive Play of the Week - Michael Barrett, Michigan

Ok, fine. Let’s talk about someone else. Barrett had two interceptions as Michigan rallied from a subpar first half to dominate Rutgers. Barrett’s pick six effectively put the game away midway through the third quarter.

Pick 6 for Michael Barrett and his second interception of the night! Give this man those buffs



35-17 Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gYqqpUQ0MZ — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 6, 2022

Most Big Ten Thing of the Week - The Weather

The early window games were plagued by wind and rain. Penn State’s windy trip to Southern Indiana was positively pleasant compared to say this…

Big Ten football weather is upon us



pic.twitter.com/H9aa9QL0u3 — TK (@PSU_TK) November 5, 2022

Most Iowa Thing of the Week - Purdue train stalls in pregame

Iowa was in the building and the Boilermakers never did…get…untracked.

We should’ve known Purdue was in trouble when the train broke down before the game. pic.twitter.com/WgnaZTBdPX — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022

Thing We Are Looking Forward to the Most - More of these throws

Guys…