YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs. Winthrop Open Thread

LET’S DO THIS, FOLKS....

By Tim Aydin
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) attempts to shoot the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the Big Ten tournament on Friday, March. 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 69-61. Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The long wait is over, and it’s time to get the hoops season officially underway! Check out our preview, if you haven’t already done so. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM EST and unfortunately, you will have to fork up $$ to watch this one on B1G+ ($9.95/month which you can easily cancel once you’re done using it after December). Otherwise, you can listen to the dulcet tones of Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi on the Penn State Radio Network call.

As always, the usual open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion (more so than ever before), don’t post illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?

