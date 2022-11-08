Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 9

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles:
18-play drive @BoobieMilesXXIV caps it off! #FlyEaglesFly#PHIvsHOU on Prime Video

.@BoobieMilesXXIV threw a man.#PHIvsHOU on Prime Video

Offensive line building a runway for @BoobieMilesXXIV.#PHIvsHOU on Prime Video

Others:
- Chris Godwin had seven catches for 36 yards for the Bucs.
- Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Panthers.
- Nick Scott had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Rams.
- Jordan Stout averaged 48.3 yards on four punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 46.4 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Jaquan Brisker had four tackles for the Bears.
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had three catches for 24 yards.
- Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles for the Falcons.
- Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
- Brandon Smith had two tackles for the Panthers
- Odafe Oweh had for the Ravens.
- Carl Nassib had two tackles for the Bucs.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for three yards for the Dolphins.
- Dan Chisena had one tackle for the Vikings.
- DaQuan Jones had one tackle for the Bills.
