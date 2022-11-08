 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 9

We have Miles to go before we sleep.

By LndoBSD
Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles:

Others:

  • Chris Godwin had seven catches for 36 yards for the Bucs.
  • Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Panthers.
  • Nick Scott had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Rams.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 48.3 yards on four punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 46.4 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Jaquan Brisker had four tackles for the Bears.
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had three catches for 24 yards.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles for the Falcons.
  • Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
  • Brandon Smith had two tackles for the Panthers
  • Odafe Oweh had for the Ravens.
  • Carl Nassib had two tackles for the Bucs.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for three yards for the Dolphins.
  • Dan Chisena had one tackle for the Vikings.
  • DaQuan Jones had one tackle for the Bills.

