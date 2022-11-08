Landon Tengwall Out For Remainder Of Season

During his weekly press conference, James Franklin announced that Penn State offensive guard Landon Tengwall would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season.

In normal James Franklin fashion, he stated that Tengwall underwent surgery but wouldn’t disclose what or where the actual injury was. All we know is that Tengwall got injured while warming up against Michigan, but other than that, confirmed details remain scarce.

A redshirt freshman, Tengwall started the first five games of the season at left guard before succumbing to the injury, though his snap share with Hunter Nourzad was about 50/50 for the lone game (Purdue) that both were fully healthy. Still, it was a mostly positive season for Tengwall who flashed the talent and ability that made him a Top 100 recruit.

Like I mentioned in the Hunter Nourzard returning post, there are a couple moving pieces on the offensive line right now that projecting where Tengwall will be next season remains difficult. If you remember, Tengwall played left tackle for Penn State as a true freshman against Rutgers so his ability to play inside or outside is there. While I’m sure the Nittany Lions would like to keep him on the inside, there’s certainly a world where he mans one of the tackle positions — right being more likely than left.

In related news that seems better, Franklin did mention that Olu Fashanu continues to be “week-to-week” while they are “hopeful” that Caedan Wallace will return against Maryland.