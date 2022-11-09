Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 10

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Florida Gators

Bowl: Citrus/Rose

Location: Orlando, FL/Pasadena, CA

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels/Oregon Ducks

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Guest Picker:

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Tulane Green Wave

ESPN has a split this week, and with it, our first Rose Bowl selection by Mark Schlabach. CBS Sports and 247 move Penn State down to the Citrus after LSU’s upset victory over the Crimson Tide. Our guest picker continues to believe the Nittany Lions are destined for Dallas.