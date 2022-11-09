Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 10

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Florida Gators
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Citrus/Rose
Location: Orlando, FL/Pasadena, CA
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels/Oregon Ducks
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Guest Picker:
Athlon Sports
Bowl: Cotton
Location: Arlington, TX
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Tulane Green Wave
ESPN has a split this week, and with it, our first Rose Bowl selection by Mark Schlabach. CBS Sports and 247 move Penn State down to the Citrus after LSU’s upset victory over the Crimson Tide. Our guest picker continues to believe the Nittany Lions are destined for Dallas.
