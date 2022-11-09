Penn State Football Commits in Action: Big Game for Tony Rojas & More

Few states have produced more talent for Penn State in recent cycles than Virginia. For their 2023 class, high four-star linebacker Tony Rojas is one of the best players in Virginia and is a future Nittany Lion.

This past weekend, Rojas and the Fairfax Lions improved to 10-0 on the season with a 55-30 victory over West Springfield. In the victory Rojas rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns. As you can see below, this was just the latest in what has been a very strong senior season for Rojas.

In 10 games..

•1425 rushing yards 24 rushing tds

•250 receiving yards

•53 tackles

10 TFL

7 sacks

15 pressures

2 pbu

3 ff — Tony “ ” Rojas ✪ (@Tony_Rojas5) November 7, 2022

Staying in Virginia, wide receiver Carmelo Taylor and Patrick Henry defeated Salem High School 17-7 to improve 8-2 on the season. Taylor helped spark the offense with big plays, and he stepped up defensively as well.

The Broad Run Spartans and offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier wrapped up their disappointing 2-8 season with a loss. Birchmeier’s senior season highlights, which are a lot of fun to watch, are below. Birchmeier is physical, a plus athlete, and has tremendous footwork. It is easy to see why he is a borderline five-star recruit.

With playoff football beginning in Pennsylvania, offensive linemen Cooper Cousins helped lead McDowell to victory. You can watch his highlights from the victory below.

Cousins and McDowell advanced in the playoffs. Meanwhile, fellow offensive line commit J’ven Williams and Wyomissing as well as tight end Joey Schlaffer and Exeter Township will kickoff their school’s playoff runs this Friday after earning first-round byes in their district playoffs.

Wide receiver Ejani Shakir and Winslow Township (NJ) fell to Middletown South 24-10. Shakir had one carry for -8 yards in the loss, while hauling in four passes for 70 yards. He also had 20 punt return yards and four tackles.