COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Maryland at Penn State

Just the Stats: No. 14 Penn State vs Maryland

All the NCAA rankings behind this week’s football matchup!

By Cari Greene
Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 14 Penn St. Nittany Lions (7-2; 4-2 Big Ten East) vs Maryland Terrapins (6-3; 3-3 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 12, 2022—Fox

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Maryland Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 171.0 (52) 137.8 (T - 57) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push
Passing Offense (ypg) 265.7 (38) 239.7 (T - 84) Passing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency 145.26 (46) 124.54 (48) Pass Efficiency Defense Push
Total Offense (ypg) 436.7 (34) 377.4 (68) Total Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 34.4 (32) 24.0 (T - 48) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push
Rushing Defense (ypg) 127.1 (T - 42) 164.8 (57) Rushing Offense (ypg) Push
Passing Defense (ypg) 235 (72) 260.7 (44) Passing Offense (ypg)
Pass Efficiency Defense 108.67 (6) 148.24 (34) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 362.1 (50) 425.4 (43) Total Offense (ypg) Push
Scoring Defense (ppg) 21.11 (26) 31.4 (48) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.0 (47) 9.06 (43) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 6.12 (93) 5.36 (34) Punt Return Defense (ypr)
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 41.13 (24) 41.77 (15) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 18.07 (101) 23.25 (T - 107) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.64 (28) 20.28 (65) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo
Turnover Margin +.4 (T - 34) +.33 (T - 42) Turnover Margin Push
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 62) 7 (T - 62) Passes Intercepted (total) Push
Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 20) 6 (T - 41) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 49.33 (46) 73.56 (123) Penalty Yds/Game new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks (spg) 2.56 (T - 32) 2.44 (86) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.44 (T - 33) 2.33 (T - 52) Sacks (spg) Push
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.1 (T - 15) 5.56 (T - 69) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.0 (16) 5.4 (T - 77) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 91.4% (16) 77.5% (28) Redzone Defense (% season) Push
Redzone Defense (% season) 73.5% (T - 13) 93.8% (T - 8) Redzone Offense (% season) Push
Redzone TD % (season) 80.0% 52.5% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 41.18% 81.25% Redzone TD % (season) Push
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.7% (93) 42.3% (105) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push
3rd Down Defense % (season) 32.8% (30) 43.5% (42) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push
4th Down Conv. % (season) 65.2% (23) 47.6% (61) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 57.1% (T - 91) 66.7% (T - 19) 4th Down Conv. % (season)
1st Downs (season) 197 (T - 56) 201 (T - 99) 1st Downs Allowed (season) new PSU logo
1st Downs Allowed (season) 173 (T - 47) 182 (T - 74) 1st Downs (season) new PSU logo
Time of Possession (mpg) 30 (52) 30 (49) Time of Possession (mpg) Push
Strength of Schedule 26 47 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

This is about what I’d expect; not every week can be the equivalent of all chipmunks. Maryland is decidedly better when Tua Tagovailoa is able to play (and it’s not close) but I’m not so sure that matters a lot in this game. Penn State’s strength on defense is in the pass D, but they’ve been shown to be vulnerable in the short passes completed in the middle of the field (no matter the route), or in “broken” plays when the quarterback is flushed from the pocket and scrambles to move the sticks.

Tagovailoa can do both of those things, but I expect to see more of a focus on that in practice this week. PSU had a very good bounceback game last week, and will look to build on the run game behind their surprisingly decent offensive line.

It looks like Saturday’s going to be a rainy one, so the ground game should be able to get going - and here’s hoping the undoubted manufactured wet practices after the Northwestern game have made a difference.

What say you all?

