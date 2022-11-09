Just the Stats: No. 14 Penn State vs Maryland

No. 14 Penn St. Nittany Lions (7-2; 4-2 Big Ten East) vs Maryland Terrapins (6-3; 3-3 Big Ten East)
3:30 p.m. ET, November 12, 2022—Fox
Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)
|Penn State
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Maryland
|Advantage
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|171.0 (52)
|137.8 (T - 57)
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|Push
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|265.7 (38)
|239.7 (T - 84)
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency
|145.26 (46)
|124.54 (48)
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|Push
|Total Offense (ypg)
|436.7 (34)
|377.4 (68)
|Total Defense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|34.4 (32)
|24.0 (T - 48)
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|Push
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|127.1 (T - 42)
|164.8 (57)
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|Push
|Passing Defense (ypg)
| 235 (72)
|260.7 (44)
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|108.67 (6)
|148.24 (34)
|Pass Efficiency
|
|Total Defense (ypg)
|362.1 (50)
|425.4 (43)
|Total Offense (ypg)
|Push
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|21.11 (26)
|31.4 (48)
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|Push
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|6.0 (47)
|9.06 (43)
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|Push
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|6.12 (93)
|5.36 (34)
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|41.13 (24)
|41.77 (15)
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|18.07 (101)
|23.25 (T - 107)
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|17.64 (28)
|20.28 (65)
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Turnover Margin
|+.4 (T - 34)
|+.33 (T - 42)
|Turnover Margin
|Push
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|7 (T - 62)
|7 (T - 62)
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|10 (T - 20)
|6 (T - 41)
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Penalty Yds/Game
|49.33 (46)
|73.56 (123)
|Penalty Yds/Game
|
|Sacks (spg)
|2.56 (T - 32)
|2.44 (86)
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|1.44 (T - 33)
|2.33 (T - 52)
|Sacks (spg)
|Push
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|7.1 (T - 15)
|5.56 (T - 69)
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|4.0 (16)
|5.4 (T - 77)
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|91.4% (16)
|77.5% (28)
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|Push
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|73.5% (T - 13)
|93.8% (T - 8)
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|Push
|Redzone TD % (season)
|80.0%
|52.5%
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|Push
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|41.18%
|81.25%
|Redzone TD % (season)
|Push
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|36.7% (93)
|42.3% (105)
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|Push
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|32.8% (30)
|43.5% (42)
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|65.2% (23)
|47.6% (61)
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|57.1% (T - 91)
|66.7% (T - 19)
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|
|1st Downs (season)
|197 (T - 56)
|201 (T - 99)
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|173 (T - 47)
|182 (T - 74)
|1st Downs (season)
|
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|30 (52)
|30 (49)
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|Push
|Strength of Schedule
|26
|47
|Strength of Schedule
|Push
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
This is about what I’d expect; not every week can be the equivalent of all chipmunks. Maryland is decidedly better when Tua Tagovailoa is able to play (and it’s not close) but I’m not so sure that matters a lot in this game. Penn State’s strength on defense is in the pass D, but they’ve been shown to be vulnerable in the short passes completed in the middle of the field (no matter the route), or in “broken” plays when the quarterback is flushed from the pocket and scrambles to move the sticks.
Tagovailoa can do both of those things, but I expect to see more of a focus on that in practice this week. PSU had a very good bounceback game last week, and will look to build on the run game behind their surprisingly decent offensive line.
It looks like Saturday’s going to be a rainy one, so the ground game should be able to get going - and here’s hoping the undoubted manufactured wet practices after the Northwestern game have made a difference.
What say you all?
