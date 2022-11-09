Just the Stats: No. 14 Penn State vs Maryland

No. 14 Penn St. Nittany Lions (7-2; 4-2 Big Ten East) vs Maryland Terrapins (6-3; 3-3 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 12, 2022—Fox

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Maryland Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 171.0 (52) 137.8 (T - 57) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push Passing Offense (ypg) 265.7 (38) 239.7 (T - 84) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 145.26 (46) 124.54 (48) Pass Efficiency Defense Push Total Offense (ypg) 436.7 (34) 377.4 (68) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 34.4 (32) 24.0 (T - 48) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push Rushing Defense (ypg) 127.1 (T - 42) 164.8 (57) Rushing Offense (ypg) Push Passing Defense (ypg) 235 (72) 260.7 (44) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 108.67 (6) 148.24 (34) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 362.1 (50) 425.4 (43) Total Offense (ypg) Push Scoring Defense (ppg) 21.11 (26) 31.4 (48) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.0 (47) 9.06 (43) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push Punt Return Yds (ypr) 6.12 (93) 5.36 (34) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 41.13 (24) 41.77 (15) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 18.07 (101) 23.25 (T - 107) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.64 (28) 20.28 (65) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin +.4 (T - 34) +.33 (T - 42) Turnover Margin Push Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 62) 7 (T - 62) Passes Intercepted (total) Push Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 20) 6 (T - 41) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push Penalty Yds/Game 49.33 (46) 73.56 (123) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 2.56 (T - 32) 2.44 (86) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.44 (T - 33) 2.33 (T - 52) Sacks (spg) Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.1 (T - 15) 5.56 (T - 69) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.0 (16) 5.4 (T - 77) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 91.4% (16) 77.5% (28) Redzone Defense (% season) Push Redzone Defense (% season) 73.5% (T - 13) 93.8% (T - 8) Redzone Offense (% season) Push Redzone TD % (season) 80.0% 52.5% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push Redzone TD % Defense (season) 41.18% 81.25% Redzone TD % (season) Push 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.7% (93) 42.3% (105) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push 3rd Down Defense % (season) 32.8% (30) 43.5% (42) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push 4th Down Conv. % (season) 65.2% (23) 47.6% (61) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 57.1% (T - 91) 66.7% (T - 19) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 1st Downs (season) 197 (T - 56) 201 (T - 99) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 173 (T - 47) 182 (T - 74) 1st Downs (season) Time of Possession (mpg) 30 (52) 30 (49) Time of Possession (mpg) Push Strength of Schedule 26 47 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

This is about what I’d expect; not every week can be the equivalent of all chipmunks. Maryland is decidedly better when Tua Tagovailoa is able to play (and it’s not close) but I’m not so sure that matters a lot in this game. Penn State’s strength on defense is in the pass D, but they’ve been shown to be vulnerable in the short passes completed in the middle of the field (no matter the route), or in “broken” plays when the quarterback is flushed from the pocket and scrambles to move the sticks.

Tagovailoa can do both of those things, but I expect to see more of a focus on that in practice this week. PSU had a very good bounceback game last week, and will look to build on the run game behind their surprisingly decent offensive line.

It looks like Saturday’s going to be a rainy one, so the ground game should be able to get going - and here’s hoping the undoubted manufactured wet practices after the Northwestern game have made a difference.

What say you all?