Oh, Hello: Three-Star Defensive End Joseph Mupoyi Commits to Penn State

The Skinny

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Hometown/High School: St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8839 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Auburn, Ole Miss, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Utah

Highlights

The Tale

Joseph Mupoyi has been a regular visitor to Penn State’s campus for some time now. He was in Happy Valley for the White Out against Auburn in September 2021. He was offered in December 2021, and then visited again this past spring and summer.

An African native who originally played high school football in Washington D.C. He then transferred to St. Thomas More in Connecticut this fall, where he was a teammate of fellow Penn State commit Zion Tracy.

Throughout his recruitment Mupoyi was high on the Nittany Lions. There was some question at times if Mupoyi would be a take at Penn State or not. However, following a strong senior season he did away with any of these questions. Then following an official visit to Happy Valley this past weekend, Mupoyi decided it was time to join the Nittany Lion recruiting class.

Outlook

There is no denying that Mupoyi will be a project at defensive end. He’s not as far along as Odafe Oweh was coming out of high school, but that is comparison that can be made with Mupoyi.

When Mupoyi arrives on campus what will be most important is hitting the strength and conditioning program to add strength and mass. Chuck Losey will also work with Mupoyi to continue to work on his burst, speed, and athleticism.

Two or three years down the road the Nittany Lions could have a very good pass rusher on their hands in Mupoyi. Mupoyi has all the tools needed to be a productive pass rusher at the collegiate level. It is one hell of clay. It will be up to the Nittany Lion staff to help mold that clay.