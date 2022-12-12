Penn State Announces 2023 Blue-White Game Date

Save the date, Nittany Lion fans: Penn State Athletics announced earlier today that the 2023 Blue-White Game will happen on Saturday, April 15th. Kickoff time, TV network, and other details will be announced at a later time, following the conclusion of the Rose Bowl on January 2nd.

This past April marked the first true Blue-White Game/Weekend since pre-COVID times, as the usual tailgating and carnival were happening outside of Beaver Stadium, along with unlimited fan attendance at the game itself. Obviously, the main attractions for the upcoming game itself will be the first look at Drew Allar in the role of the presumed starting quarterback for 2023, as well how some of the younger/transfer portal receivers look with Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley both moving on to the NFL.

As always, let’s hope we get some cooperative weather and highlights to have us buzzing into the remainder of the offseason!