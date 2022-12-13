Nittany Lions in the NFL 2023: Week 14

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 144 yards, one catch for 11 yards, and two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles:
Miles Sanders caps off a 14-play opening drive for the @Eagles!
: #PHIvsNYG on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/nAM4IIl2HX
Miles Sanders SEE YA.
: #PHIvsNYG on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/GcO75YWB4Q
- Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers:
Trubisky - Freiermuth! @Steelers pull within 2.
: #BALvsPIT on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/R8oapqsCVs pic.twitter.com/isavy9JHwe
Others:
- Amani Oruwariye had five tackles for the Lions.
- Micah Parsons had five tackles for the Cowboys.
- Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
- Chris Godwin had five catches for 54 yards and one tackle for the Bucs.
- Carl Nassib had three tackles, including two tackles for loss for the Bucs.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
- DaQuan Jones had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery for the Bills.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had nine carries for 28 yards and two catches for 20 yards.
- Jordan Stout averaged 41.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Ravens
- Brandon Smith had one tackle for the Panthers.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
