 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2023: Week 14

Plus a Free Moose TD!

By LndoBSD
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 144 yards, one catch for 11 yards, and two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles:
  • Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers:

Others:

  • Amani Oruwariye had five tackles for the Lions.
  • Micah Parsons had five tackles for the Cowboys.
  • Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
  • Chris Godwin had five catches for 54 yards and one tackle for the Bucs.
  • Carl Nassib had three tackles, including two tackles for loss for the Bucs.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
  • DaQuan Jones had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery for the Bills.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had nine carries for 28 yards and two catches for 20 yards.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 41.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
  • Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Ravens
  • Brandon Smith had one tackle for the Panthers.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...