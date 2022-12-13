Blessed & Honored: Recapping a Big Visitor Weekend, Transfer Portal News, & More

RECAPPING OFFICIAL VISITORS THIS PAST WEEKEND

This past weekend was a very busy one in Happy Valley. It included Penn State commits, 2023 visitors, and transfer portal visitors. One of these visitors was defensive end Joseph Mupoyi, who committed to the Nittany Lions following his official visit. Quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik was also on campus for his official visit.

Joining them on an official visit was 2023 defensive end Mason Robinson. Entering the weekend Robinson was committed to Northwestern, but he has since de-committed from the Wildcats and all signs are now pointing toward him being a Nittany Lion.

Excited to be back in happy valley on an official visit! #WeAre @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/zaTVmC5WZi — Mason Robinson (@Mason42Robinson) December 9, 2022

The coaching staff then followed up Robinson’s official visit with a home visit with the Robinson family on Monday night as they push to lock up his recruitment.

Thankful to have Penn State stop by tonight. Me and the family had a great home visit tonight with @coachjfranklin @Coachpoindexter @CoachJScott_DL. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ce7L7CLXPm — Mason Robinson (@Mason42Robinson) December 13, 2022

Robinson attends the McDonogh School in Maryland which has been a Penn State pipeline in recent years. Robinson’s senior film is very impressive and should lead to a ratings boost being in his near future.

Transfer portal wide receiver target Dante Cephas was also in town for an official visit this past weekend. Last season Cephas caught 48 passes for 744 yards and 3 touchdowns. This came after he caught 82 passes, for 1240 yards and 9 scores in 2021. Adding Cephas to the receiver room would add a much needed big play threat to the fold for the Nittany Lions.

LINEBACKER TARGET RE-OPENS RECRUITMENT

Long-time linebacker target Kaveion Keys finally did something that seemed like it would never happen - he de-committed from North Carolina.

Following his de-commitment Keys took an official visit to Virginia Tech this past weekend. Despite the official visit to Blacksburg the Nittany Lions appear to now be the team to beat for Keys, and he could be joining the Penn State class sooner rather than later.

NEW TRANSFER PORTAL OFFER

With the Nittany Lions searching for cornerback depth in the transfer portal, an offer has been extended to Wake Forest corner Gavin Holmes.

Blessed to receive an offer from Penn St #WeAre pic.twitter.com/mfi1FEbDwt — Gavin Holmes (@GAVINH0LMES) December 12, 2022

Holmes is a Louisiana native who still has two years of eligibility remaining. In his career at Wake Forest, Holmes played 24 games, posting 45 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 13 pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions.