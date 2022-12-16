Oh, Hello: Four-Star LB Kaveion Keys Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Hometown/High School: Richmond, VA (Varina H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9077 247Sports Composite — No. 278 Overall)

Notable Offers: North Carolina (previously committed), Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Penn State offered Keys back in January of this year, and developed a strong relationship with him over the spring. Heading into official visits in the summer, the Nittany Lions were in a head-to-head battle with North Carolina. Unfortunately for Penn State, the Tar Heels won out at the time, securing Keys’ commitment at the end of August.

That’s not where the story ends though. Penn State continued to chip away at the four-star Richmond prospect during the fall. After hosting coaches for in-home visits, Keys decommitted from UNC last week, and made the switch to Penn State official at a commitment ceremony at his high school (Michael Robinson’s alma mater, by the way) earlier this morning.

With Keys on board, Penn State’s Top 15 recruiting class now has a Blue Chip Ratio of 72.7%, meaning 16 of the 22 commits have a rating of at least four stars.

OUTLOOK

Tony Rojas. Ta’Mere Robinson. Kaveion Keys. Maybe even Dakari Nelson? Take a bow, Manny Diaz, for your first linebacker class at Penn State. Even if we don’t want to count Nelson as a linebacker, that’s an unbelievably good linebacker trio, and it should really build on what appears to be another good linebacker class of Abdul Carter and Keon Wylie from 2022.

As for Keys, he fits the mold of what every program wants from a linebacker: long, athletic, and rangy. His short area burst and closing speed is really impressive, and like we’ve seen from Abdul Carter this past season, Manny Diaz knows how to utilize a linebacker with those attributes as a blitzer. He’ll need to add some weight because he’s just around 200 pounds right now, but we’re talking about a 6’3 230-pound linebacker who legitimately runs like a safety in a few years. A lot to be excited about with Keys.