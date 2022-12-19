Oh, Hello: Three-Star Georgia RB Cameron Wallace Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

Hometown/High School: Mount Vernon, GA (Montgomery Co.)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8611 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia

THE TALE

Despite Penn State landing a commitment from Scranton product London Montgomery earlier this year, it always looked likely that the Nittany Lions would take a second running back in their 2023 class. That only became more apparent once depth pieces like Caziah Holmes and Devyn Ford left the program. Add in the fact that Montgomery tore his ACL in the fall, and the need for another running back became paramount.

Wallace certainly falls under the category of a “senior riser.” He landed numerous Power Five offers — namely, from other Big Ten programs like Michigan State and Indiana — in October, and Penn State wasn’t far behind on the offer front. With an offer in hand, Wallace ended up officially visiting Happy Valley for a game in November, and made the call for the Nittany Lions just a few weeks later in the days before the early signing period.

Wallace becomes commitment No. 23 for Penn State’s No. 13 ranked 2023 class.

OUTLOOK

Like I talked about above, the running back depth chart isn’t in the best place if Keyvone Lee doesn’t return for another season with the Nittany Lions. With Montgomery likely out for next season rehabbing a torn ACL, it was imperative that they get another scholarship running back.

Wallace’s game is pretty simple: speed. Lots and lots of speed. He ran a 10.56 in the 100M earlier this year which — as you can imagine — is fast. For reference, Journey Brown ran a 10.42 in the 100M as a senior so Wallace is in some pretty elite company from a speed perspective.

Where he differs from Journey is that Wallace isn’t bordering 200 pounds as a high school senior. He’s listed between 170-180 pounds depending upon which recruiting site you want to use, but regardless of the numbers, he’s going to have to add quite a bit of mass. He’s built much more for track than Big Ten football right now, so how he his body handles the extra 20-30 pounds will be telling for what his upside truly is.