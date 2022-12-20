 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 15

No tie in the NFC East!

By LndoBSD
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 18 carries for 87 yards and five catches for 33 yards:
  • Chris Godwin had eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs:
  • Micah Parsons had two tackles, including a sack for the Cowboys:
  • Jahan Dotson had four catches for 105 yards for the Commanders:

Others:

  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles, including a half-sack for the Bills.
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a half-sack for the Ravens.
  • Nick Scott had nine tackles for the Rams.
  • Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 42 yards for the Eagles.
  • Jaquan Brisker had five tackles for the Bears.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had five tackles for the Panthers.
  • Adrian Amos had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup for the Packers.
  • Jordan Stout had one punt for 41 yards for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 45.3 yards on four punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made three of his four kicks for the 49ers.
  • Trace McSorley was 7/15 for 95 yards and two interceptions, as well as one carry for eight yards for the Cardinals.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for five yards for the Dolphins.

