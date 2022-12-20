Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 15

√Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 18 carries for 87 yards and five catches for 33 yards:
- Chris Godwin had eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs:
- Micah Parsons had two tackles, including a sack for the Cowboys:
- Jahan Dotson had four catches for 105 yards for the Commanders:
Others:
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles, including a half-sack for the Bills.
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a half-sack for the Ravens.
- Nick Scott had nine tackles for the Rams.
- Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 42 yards for the Eagles.
- Jaquan Brisker had five tackles for the Bears.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had five tackles for the Panthers.
- Adrian Amos had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup for the Packers.
- Jordan Stout had one punt for 41 yards for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 45.3 yards on four punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made three of his four kicks for the 49ers.
- Trace McSorley was 7/15 for 95 yards and two interceptions, as well as one carry for eight yards for the Cardinals.
- Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for five yards for the Dolphins.
