Wrestling Preview: No. 1 Penn State vs No. 7 Iowa State at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals

After a very strong, record-tying showing in the first day (pod play) of the Collegiate Duals yesterday, Penn State will take on Iowa State in the final dual meet of the event this evening in Louisiana.

The Cyclones came into this event as the third highest ranked team in the blue group, behind Penn State and Cornell; they also had a great Monday, beating the Big Red 18-13 in a dual behind six wins and no bonus points. Like Cornell, they have a returning national champ on their roster in 2020 title winner David Carr; behind Carr, they are strong top to bottom with a lot of ranked guys, not all of whom we’re expecting to see wrestle this week.

As for the Nittany Lions, seven pins is - well - quite a lot, and that outing against Central Michigan. And to follow that up with a strong showing against a feisty North Carolina squad (with one more pin from a two-time returning champ) bodes well, as expected, for this year’s team in March.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year - time for more wrestling!

How To Watch

What: #1 Penn State vs #7 Iowa State*

Where: New Orleans Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

When: Tuesday, December 20, 8 pm

Audio: Free (via GoPSUSports)

Video: Rokfin ($$)

Lineup #1 Penn State WT #7 Iowa State #1 Penn State WT #7 Iowa State Gary Steen (Fr., Hermitage, PA) 125 Corey Cabanban (Sr., Alea, HI) OR Ethan Perryman (Fr., Temecula, CA) #1 - Roman Bravo-Young (Sr., Tucson, AZ) 133 #21 - Ramazan Attasauov (Jr., Nalchik, Russia) OR Zach Redding (Jr., Manorville, KY) #9 - Beau Bartlett (Jr., Tempe, AZ) 141 #11 - Casey Swiderski (Fr., Dundee, MI) #17 - Shayne Van Ness (Fr., Somerville, NJ) 149 #5 - Paniro Johnson (Fr., Erie, PA) #30 - Terrell Barraclough (So., Kaysville, UT) 157 Jason Kraisser (Sr., Ellicott City, MD) OR Isaac Judge (Sr., Tama, IA) #15 - Alex Facundo (Fr., Essexville, MI) 165 #3 - David Carr (Sr., Canton, OH) #1 - Carter Starocci (Jr., Erie, PA) 174 #21 - Julien Broderson (Jr., Davenport, IA) OR MJ Gaitan (Fr., Temecula, CA) OR Joel Devine (Sr., West Des Moines, IA) #1 - Aaron Brooks (Sr., Hagerstown, MD) 184 #4 - Marcus Coleman (Sr., Ames, IA) #5 - Max Dean (Sr., Lowell, MI) 197 #2 - Yonger Bastida (Jr., Trinidad, Cuba) #1 - Greg Kerkvliet (So., Grove Heights, MN) 285 #10 - Sam Schuyler (Sr., Kings Park, NY)

125 LBS

I feel like Steen is just so close on so many of these bouts, none more so than last night’s one-point loss (with a late flurry and almost-takedown for the win) against UNC. I’m not sure who Iowa State will put out there tonight, but in their official team preview it doesn’t look like it’ll be their ranked dude Kysen Terukina who’s still out with a shoulder.

Prediction: Cyclone by decision

Score: PSU 0, ISU 3

133 LBS

Roman Bravo-Young had his first pin of the season last night, and though he’ll be facing a ranked Cyclone, it should be pretty one-sided if the ISU guys are wrestling to win.

Prediction: RBY by major decision

Score: PSU 4, ISU 3

141 LBS

Beau Bartlett’s popped into the top five and faces another tough test in a Michigan true freshman who was a top five recruit in the 2022 class. I think it’ll be close, with the Nittany Lion gutting it out in the end.

Prediction: Bartlett by decision

Score: PSU 7, ISU 3

149 LBS - Match of the Meet #1

Every week when the new wrestling rankings come out, my mom texts me, very upset that Shayne Van Ness hasn’t moved up. Is this the week that does it? Paniro Johnson is a good wrestler, having taken returning champ Yianni Diakomihalis to extra wrestling yesterday, but I’ve got a LOT of faith in the young Penn State gun.

Prediction: Van Ness by decision

Score: PSU 10, ISU 3

157 LBS

The official PSU preview for this event listed Barraclough as the only wrestler for this weight, but Levi Haines was the dude who got the call on Monday and unfortunately didn’t have the chance to wrestle Austin O’Connor. He did, however, continue the pin parade in the first dual against Central Michigan; I think whether it’s him or Terrell, the Nittany Lion will come out on top.

Prediction: Nittany Lion by decision

Score: PSU 13, ISU 3

165 LBS

David Carr may be up a weight this year, but he’s still a stud and returning national champ. This is going to be a really tough bout for Facundo this early in his career, and I expect it’ll be a late first period takedown that makes the difference.

Prediction: Carr by decision

Score: PSU 13, ISU 6

174 LBS

Is it me, or does Carter Starocci only rarely get the recognition and respect he deserves? He’ll dominate again on Tuesday.

Prediction: Carter by major decision

Score: PSU 17, ISU 6

184 LBS

This won’t be as close as their rankings would indicate it should be. Coleman lost on Monday, to an Oregon State wrestler that didn’t go last week in Rec Hall; this almost made me pick Aaron by bonus, but I couldn’t quite pull that trigger.

Prediction: AB by decision

Score: PSU 20, ISU 6

197 LBS - Match of the Meet #2

If this match was occurring in March, I’d pick Max without a question. This time of year, I”m just not sure; this is a real tough bout for Dean, and I could see him win big, or lose close. I’m going to throw a Gulibon on him and pick Max to lose, in the hopes that works.

Prediction: Bastida by decision

Score: PSU 20, ISU 9

285 LBS

So long as Gable Steveson stays retired, this weight will be Kerk’s to lose this March. That run to the top of the podium continues in this bout, against another quality heavyweight - and Greg will look like the championship contender that he is.

Prediction: Kerk by major decision

Score: PSU 24, ISU 9

Overall score prediction: Penn State 24, Iowa State 9

*The Penn State athletic department, in its official capacity, uses Intermat Tournament Rankings in all its match literature; I’m using Intermat’s Dual Meet rankings because this happens to be a dual. Penn State is #1 in both rankings; Iowa State is #7 in the dual meet rankings, and #5 in the tournament rankings.