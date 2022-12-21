BSD Early NSD Roundtable: What 2023 Defensive Prospect Excites You The Most?

Early National Signing Day is here as Penn State’s class begins to fill up! With the signatures coming in as we speak, the BSD Staff sat down for a (digital) discussion on what defensive players we are most excited by in the class.

Chris: “Aside from it always being nice when LBU gets another future great LB, this comes at a position of need. While Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs should be a pretty good due for at least the 2023 season, the third LB (and LB depth in general) is a bit of a question mark. Having someone like Tony Rojas come in, and hopefully go the Abdul route and start wrecking stuff as a freshman, would give the LB corps a huge shot in the arm. Plus, “Football is Life.”

Eli: “Penn State needs linebackers, and Tony Rojas is one of the best in the country. He’s the 6th best linebacker in the country, and the 2nd best player in the state of Virginia (the first, of course, being Alex Birchmeier). Hopefully for Penn State, Tony is to Danny, and football is life.”

Patrick: “I really wanted to go with Philly prospect Jameial Lyons here, but I am going to the other side of the state instead and going with linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson. Had it not been for a torn ACL and MCL that costed him half his junior season and all of his senior season, I think Robinson pushes J’ven Williams for highest rated prospect in the class. The kid was just such a unique football player in high school, lining up everywhere from cornerback and safety to linebacker and defensive end. Hopefully, the health concerns are in the past for Robinson, because he has major ‘dude’ potential.”

Marty: “This is a loaded defensive back class, but Elliot Washington is the best of the bunch in my opinion. I also believe he can play right away for Penn State. Flipping Washington from Alabama and then keeping the Florida native in the fold was an impressive feat. He has great burst, flips his hips well, and moves well in the open field, all important traits for a defensive back. He also will not shy away from being physical and playing a big role in run support.”

Lando: “I am a huge fan of big, athletic defensive backs, and the 6’3” DaKaari Nelson fits the bill. (I was maybe the only person disappointed that Gerald Hodges moved from safety.) Nelson’s length and physicality are traits always appreciated from the secondary, and I am still scarred by the days of diminutive defensive backs from the 90’s and early 00’s.”

Bennett: “I mean, it starts with the name. He just has to be good. Being a borderline Top-100 recruit and out of a powerful Florida program doesn’t hurt either. Penn State’s secondary has been a strength - with a lot of that strength coming through numbers - and King Mack will be a name to know from the moment he steps on campus.”