Trace McSorley Expected To Start For Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury announced at his press conference on Wednesday that quarterback Colt McCoy would be out of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion, clearing the way for Trace McSorley to get the start for the Arizona Cardinals.

#AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announces that QB Colt McCoy is out with a concussion. So, Trace McSorley will start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2022

Trace McSorley going head-to-head with Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football on Christmas night as Cris Collinsworth goes goo-go gah-gah for Trace. I mean, this is truly a seminal moment in sports history and one that will go down in the record books. We’ve seen Brady vs Manning. Brady vs Brees. Brady vs Mahomes. All great duals. I think after Sunday night, we can add “Brady vs McSorley” to that group.

Look at this guy.

The Cardinals’ QB1 this week. pic.twitter.com/StYq9hKoNa — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 21, 2022

That is a bonafide, stone-cold killer just waiting to strike. Unfortunately for Brady, he got mixed in the crosshairs and will have to be dealt with. Just like a blade of grass going against a lawnmower, Brady can only hope that it will be over quick because the outcome is not in doubt.