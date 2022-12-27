Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 16

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 14 carries for 84 yards, eight catches for 49 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
.@SAQUON BARKLEY ON 4TH DOWN.
: #NYGvsMIN on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AJ2krgfBrW pic.twitter.com/xdvbHwZ4xd
- Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles, including a sack, for the Bears:
.@JaquanBrisker on the stop
: #BUFvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/gvjUR6ZDL2
- Jahan Dotson had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
The rookie adds another to his TD total @jahandotson
: #WASvsSF on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pK8tdd0xDl pic.twitter.com/3OkMqTiq4g
This catch though! @JahanDotson stays makin' plays
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/DSoxScKblm
Others:
- The Cardinals’ Trace McSorley was 24/45 for 217 yards and one interception. He also had seven carries for 14 yards.
- Adrian Amos had 11 tackles for the Packers.
- Pat Freiermuth had seven catches for 66 yards for the Steelers.
- Chris Godwin had eight catches for 63 yards for the Bucs.
- Miles Sanders had 21 carries for 65 yards and one catch for six yards for the Eagles.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had five tackles and a fumble recovery for the Panthers.
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
- Odafe Oweh had three tackles for the Ravens.
- Micah Parsons had three tackles for the Cowboys.
- Marcus Allen had two tackles for the Steelers.
- Nick Scott had two tackles for the Rams.
- Jordan Stout averaged 38.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 42.3 yards on six punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made all seven of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for 24 yards for the Dolphins.
