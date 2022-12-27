 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 16

Saquon’s score isn’t enough for his team.

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 14 carries for 84 yards, eight catches for 49 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
  • Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles, including a sack, for the Bears:
  • Jahan Dotson had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:

Others:

  • The Cardinals’ Trace McSorley was 24/45 for 217 yards and one interception. He also had seven carries for 14 yards.
  • Adrian Amos had 11 tackles for the Packers.
  • Pat Freiermuth had seven catches for 66 yards for the Steelers.
  • Chris Godwin had eight catches for 63 yards for the Bucs.
  • Miles Sanders had 21 carries for 65 yards and one catch for six yards for the Eagles.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had five tackles and a fumble recovery for the Panthers.
  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
  • Odafe Oweh had three tackles for the Ravens.
  • Micah Parsons had three tackles for the Cowboys.
  • Marcus Allen had two tackles for the Steelers.
  • Nick Scott had two tackles for the Rams.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 38.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 42.3 yards on six punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made all seven of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for 24 yards for the Dolphins.

