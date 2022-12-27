Quick Daily Bowl Preview: 12.27.22

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6)

Noon, ESPN

A 6-6 MAC team faces a 6-6 Sun Belt team after both fell apart in the latter part of the season. The folks in the booth have some work ahead of them to make this one sound interesting.

Should You Watch?: This game offers the luxury of kicking back for a college football game at noon on a Tuesday, but not much else.

Prediction: Georgia Southern-31, Buffalo-21

First Responder Bowl

Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6)

3:15 p.m., ESPN

Another pairing of Non-5 squads with 6-6 records. Neither team is very good, but they have shown a lot of fight throughout the season. Utah State finished the season 5-2 after a dismal start to the season, while Memphis kept coming up just short against the American Conference heavyweights this season.

Should You Watch?: It has the makings of a spirited contest, but nothing you should make time for.

Prediction: Memphis-33, Utah State-28

Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5)

6:45 p.m., ESPN

We’ve got two prolific offenses facing off against two poor defenses. Grayson McCall is expected to suit up one last time after helping lead Coastal Carolina’s introduction to the college football world over the last three seasons. East Carolina put up some points during the season, but continuously came up just short against the better opponents on its schedule.

Should You Watch?: The regional aspect makes things interesting, especially between two teams known for showing up and playing hard. It will be worthwhile to sit down for the first half and see where things go from there.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina-42, East Carolina-34

Guarenteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin (6-6) at Oklahoma State (7-5)

10:15 p.m., ESPN

Both of these teams show up for their bowl games — the Badgers have won seven of their last eight, while Mike Gundy has an 11-5 career record in bowl games. This year could be a little messy though, as both will be without their starting quarterbacks along with a host of others entering the portal. Oklahoma State ended the season with an absolute thud, finishing 2-5 down the stretch after a 5-0 mark (that sounds too familiar, huh?). The Badgers will be eager for their tryout under new head coach Luke Fickell, while it seems like Oklahoma State just needs to finish limping through the season before they can hit the reset button and try again in 2023.

Should You Watch?: This could be interesting should the backup quarterbacks prove capable, but will get really ugly otherwise. Don’t force yourself to stay awake for this one as Wednesday’s bowl slate takes a sharp improvement over today.

Prediction: Wisconsin-23, Oklahoma State-20