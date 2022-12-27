Penn State Tight End Brenton Strange Declares for the NFL Draft

Tuesday evening news broke that one of Penn State’s best offensive weapons is headed ot the NFL. Tight end Brenton Strange has officially declared for the NFL Draft. However, he will still play in the Rose Bowl.

Strange will finish his Nittany Lion career with 70 receptions for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season was this past season. Strange finished the regular season with 32 receptions for 362 yards and 5 touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

What he did this past season led to Strange being named a third-team All-Big Ten tight end by the coaches. He also took home honorable mention honors from the media. Strange will join center Juice Scruggs and defensive end Nick Tarburton as players who have declared for the NFL Draft, but still intend to play in the Rose Bowl.

If Strange test well at the NFL Combine then he could become one of the top tight ends in the 2023 draft. He is a plus athlete and good receiver at the position, and he made huge strides as a blocker in 2022. Strange should join the likes of Jesse James, Mike Gesicki, and Pat Freiermuth as James Franklin coached Penn State tight ends to find success in the NFL.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Penn State’s tight end room should still be in good hands. Theo Johnson made huge strides down the stretch in 2022, Tyler Warren continues to fly under-the-radar, and recent signee Andrew Rappleyea should be able to contribute as a true freshman. Redshirt freshman Kahlil Dinkins also flashed good things in his playing time this season.