Just the Stats: No. 9 Penn State vs No. 7 Utah at the Rose Bowl

No. 9 Penn St. Nittany Lions (10-2; 7-2 Big Ten East) vs No. 7 Utah Utes (10-3; 8-2 PAC 12)
5:00 p.m. ET, January 2, 2023—ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium (Capacity: 92,542 / Pasadena, CA)
|Penn State
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Utah
|Advantage
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|182.1 (43)
|107.0 (16)
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|250.3 (48)
|218.3 (57)
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|Push
|Pass Efficiency
|145.36 (37)
|130.64 (69)
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|
|Total Offense (ypg)
|432.4 (33)
|325.3 (18)
|Total Defense (ypg)
|Push
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|35.8 (19)
|20.38 (23)
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|Push
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|105.1 (14)
|220.2 (10)
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|Push
|Passing Defense (ypg)
| 212.8 (47)
|252.5 (45)
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|Push
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|104.0 (2)
|154.04 (23)
|Pass Efficiency
|Push
|Total Defense (ypg)
|317.8 (15)
|472.7 (17)
|Total Offense (ypg)
|Push
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|18.0 (T - 9)
|40.0 (8)
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|Push
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|6.79 (63)
|7.55 (65)
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|Push
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|4.59 (112)
|0.6 (2)
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|40.58 (26)
|37.6 (79)
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|22.29 (23)
|21.24 (86)
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|19.63 (62)
|18.43 (94)
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Turnover Margin
|+.75 (T - 13)
|+.62 (T - 21)
|Turnover Margin
|Push
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|7 (T - 29)
|12 (T - 33)
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|12 (T - 32)
|8 (T - 41)
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Penalty Yds/Game
|49.58 (49)
|41.38 ()<21/td>
|Penalty Yds/Game
|Utah Logo
|Sacks (spg)
|3.08 (T - 9)
|0.69 (6)
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|Push
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|1.5 (T - 34)
|2.92 (T - 16)
|Sacks (spg)
|Push
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|7.9 (7)
|3.62 (T - 4)
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|Push
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|4.33 (T - 22)
|6.4 (41)
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|Push
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|89.6% (21)
|87.5% (T - 93)
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|71.8% (T - 6)
|82.9% (T - 71)
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|
|Redzone TD % (season)
|78.26%
|67.5%
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|43.59%
|71.43%
|Redzone TD % (season)
|Push
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|36.5% (93)
|29.6% (10)
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|30.6% (12)
|49.7% (8)
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|72.4% (T - 5)
|37.9% (13)
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|51.9% (73)
|63.0% (T - 20)
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|
|1st Downs (season)
|263 (T - 59)
|212 (16)
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|212 (21)
|342 (3)
|1st Downs (season)
|Push
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|31 (37)
|33 (6)
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|
|Strength of Schedule
|33
|42
|Strength of Schedule
|Push
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
This is about what I’d expect headed into this matchup: two good teams, basically across the board. The biggest areas of opportunity that many Penn State fans have identified all season are third down conversions and punt returns (no, our passing offense isn’t as bad as many detractors claim - and Utah isn’t known for it’s lockdown passing defense).
I’m a little surprised that there’s no chipmunks for the PSU defense, but that’s a testament to the Utes’ offense - and I hope they’re confident and try to exploit our defensive backs. Lastly, I knew that the Nittany Lions have been very good (possibly even borderline elite) in the redzone this year - but it’s surprising that Utah, despite its very good offense, hasn’t been as consistent there. Good for both sides of the ball for PSU!
What say you all?
