NCAA Football: Penn State at Rutgers

Just the Stats: No. 9 Penn State vs No. 7 Utah at the Rose Bowl

It’ll be a pretty even matchup as the Nittany Lions head to Pasadena to take on the Utes!

By Cari Greene
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Penn St. Nittany Lions (10-2; 7-2 Big Ten East) vs No. 7 Utah Utes (10-3; 8-2 PAC 12)

5:00 p.m. ET, January 2, 2023—ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium (Capacity: 92,542 / Pasadena, CA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Utah Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 182.1 (43) 107.0 (16) Rushing Defense (ypg)
Passing Offense (ypg) 250.3 (48) 218.3 (57) Passing Defense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency 145.36 (37) 130.64 (69) Pass Efficiency Defense new PSU logo
Total Offense (ypg) 432.4 (33) 325.3 (18) Total Defense (ypg) Push
Scoring Offense (ppg) 35.8 (19) 20.38 (23) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push
Rushing Defense (ypg) 105.1 (14) 220.2 (10) Rushing Offense (ypg) Push
Passing Defense (ypg) 212.8 (47) 252.5 (45) Passing Offense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency Defense 104.0 (2) 154.04 (23) Pass Efficiency Push
Total Defense (ypg) 317.8 (15) 472.7 (17) Total Offense (ypg) Push
Scoring Defense (ppg) 18.0 (T - 9) 40.0 (8) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.79 (63) 7.55 (65) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 4.59 (112) 0.6 (2) Punt Return Defense (ypr)
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 40.58 (26) 37.6 (79) Net Punting Yds (ypp) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 22.29 (23) 21.24 (86) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 19.63 (62) 18.43 (94) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo
Turnover Margin +.75 (T - 13) +.62 (T - 21) Turnover Margin Push
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 29) 12 (T - 33) Passes Intercepted (total) Push
Passes Intercepted (total) 12 (T - 32) 8 (T - 41) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 49.58 (49) 41.38 ()<21/td> Penalty Yds/Game Utah Logo
Sacks (spg) 3.08 (T - 9) 0.69 (6) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.5 (T - 34) 2.92 (T - 16) Sacks (spg) Push
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.9 (7) 3.62 (T - 4) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.33 (T - 22) 6.4 (41) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Push
Redzone Offense (% season) 89.6% (21) 87.5% (T - 93) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 71.8% (T - 6) 82.9% (T - 71) Redzone Offense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone TD % (season) 78.26% 67.5% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 43.59% 71.43% Redzone TD % (season) Push
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.5% (93) 29.6% (10) 3rd Down Defense % (season)
3rd Down Defense % (season) 30.6% (12) 49.7% (8) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push
4th Down Conv. % (season) 72.4% (T - 5) 37.9% (13) 4th Down Defense % (season) Push
4th Down Defense % (season) 51.9% (73) 63.0% (T - 20) 4th Down Conv. % (season)
1st Downs (season) 263 (T - 59) 212 (16) 1st Downs Allowed (season)
1st Downs Allowed (season) 212 (21) 342 (3) 1st Downs (season) Push
Time of Possession (mpg) 31 (37) 33 (6) Time of Possession (mpg)
Strength of Schedule 33 42 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

This is about what I’d expect headed into this matchup: two good teams, basically across the board. The biggest areas of opportunity that many Penn State fans have identified all season are third down conversions and punt returns (no, our passing offense isn’t as bad as many detractors claim - and Utah isn’t known for it’s lockdown passing defense).

I’m a little surprised that there’s no chipmunks for the PSU defense, but that’s a testament to the Utes’ offense - and I hope they’re confident and try to exploit our defensive backs. Lastly, I knew that the Nittany Lions have been very good (possibly even borderline elite) in the redzone this year - but it’s surprising that Utah, despite its very good offense, hasn’t been as consistent there. Good for both sides of the ball for PSU!

What say you all?

