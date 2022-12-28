Just the Stats: No. 9 Penn State vs No. 7 Utah at the Rose Bowl

No. 9 Penn St. Nittany Lions (10-2; 7-2 Big Ten East) vs No. 7 Utah Utes (10-3; 8-2 PAC 12)

5:00 p.m. ET, January 2, 2023—ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium (Capacity: 92,542 / Pasadena, CA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Utah Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 182.1 (43) 107.0 (16) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 250.3 (48) 218.3 (57) Passing Defense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency 145.36 (37) 130.64 (69) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 432.4 (33) 325.3 (18) Total Defense (ypg) Push Scoring Offense (ppg) 35.8 (19) 20.38 (23) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push Rushing Defense (ypg) 105.1 (14) 220.2 (10) Rushing Offense (ypg) Push Passing Defense (ypg) 212.8 (47) 252.5 (45) Passing Offense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency Defense 104.0 (2) 154.04 (23) Pass Efficiency Push Total Defense (ypg) 317.8 (15) 472.7 (17) Total Offense (ypg) Push Scoring Defense (ppg) 18.0 (T - 9) 40.0 (8) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.79 (63) 7.55 (65) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push Punt Return Yds (ypr) 4.59 (112) 0.6 (2) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 40.58 (26) 37.6 (79) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 22.29 (23) 21.24 (86) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 19.63 (62) 18.43 (94) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin +.75 (T - 13) +.62 (T - 21) Turnover Margin Push Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 29) 12 (T - 33) Passes Intercepted (total) Push Passes Intercepted (total) 12 (T - 32) 8 (T - 41) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push Penalty Yds/Game 49.58 (49) 41.38 ()<21/td> Penalty Yds/Game Utah Logo Sacks (spg) 3.08 (T - 9) 0.69 (6) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.5 (T - 34) 2.92 (T - 16) Sacks (spg) Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.9 (7) 3.62 (T - 4) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.33 (T - 22) 6.4 (41) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Push Redzone Offense (% season) 89.6% (21) 87.5% (T - 93) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 71.8% (T - 6) 82.9% (T - 71) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 78.26% 67.5% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 43.59% 71.43% Redzone TD % (season) Push 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.5% (93) 29.6% (10) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 30.6% (12) 49.7% (8) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push 4th Down Conv. % (season) 72.4% (T - 5) 37.9% (13) 4th Down Defense % (season) Push 4th Down Defense % (season) 51.9% (73) 63.0% (T - 20) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 1st Downs (season) 263 (T - 59) 212 (16) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 212 (21) 342 (3) 1st Downs (season) Push Time of Possession (mpg) 31 (37) 33 (6) Time of Possession (mpg) Strength of Schedule 33 42 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

This is about what I’d expect headed into this matchup: two good teams, basically across the board. The biggest areas of opportunity that many Penn State fans have identified all season are third down conversions and punt returns (no, our passing offense isn’t as bad as many detractors claim - and Utah isn’t known for it’s lockdown passing defense).

I’m a little surprised that there’s no chipmunks for the PSU defense, but that’s a testament to the Utes’ offense - and I hope they’re confident and try to exploit our defensive backs. Lastly, I knew that the Nittany Lions have been very good (possibly even borderline elite) in the redzone this year - but it’s surprising that Utah, despite its very good offense, hasn’t been as consistent there. Good for both sides of the ball for PSU!

