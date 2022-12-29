Quick Daily Bowl Preview: 12.29.22

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4)

2 p.m., ESPN

The Gophers have make a habit of exceeding expectations in bowl games, while Syracuse is limping into this game with a 1-5 mark in the secod half of the season. This might get ugly quick.

Prediction: Minnesota-31, Syracuse-16

Should You Watch?: Minnesota running back Mo Ibrahim- the nation’s most underappreciated player - has decided to suit up one last time for the Gophers. Otherwise, no.

Cheez-It Bowl

(#13)Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Florida State deserved better after finally showing some dependability with a five-game win streak to end the season and reach the brink of the top 10. There is no team that finished further from its standard than the Sooners the year after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC. Oklahoma not only plummeted to 6-6, they often looked ugly doing it, suffering blowouts and late breakdowns on their way to a 2-5 conference record. Now they head into bowl season with a depleted roster thanks to a long list of opt-outs, where they face a Florida State squad with loads of momentum and nearly everyone showing up to play.

Should You Watch?: Absolutely not.

Prediction: Florida State-35, Oklahoma-13

Alamo Bowl

(#20)Texas (8-4) vs. (#12)Washington (10-2)

9 p.m., ESPN

Fresh of the Holiday Bowl thriller that pitted Drake Maye and Bo Nix, this is another first-rate quarterback duel. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards in his first year after arriving from Indiana, while Quinn Ewers showed flashes of a future Heisman candidate. Hopefully the extra bowl practices have helped Ewers find the consistency he’s lacked in his first year with the Horns, as they will need a big performance from him to make up for the key playmakers on offense who have opted out of this one.



Should You Watch?: Absolutely.

Prediction: Washington-44, Texas-40