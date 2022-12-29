Penn State 60, Delaware State 46: Lions Get Bored

The Nittany Lions played their last game of the non-conference schedule, against a team they were favored by 30 points, right before big stretch in conference play, coming off a long break for the holidays.

It sure looked like it when the Lions took on Delaware State, as the Hornets gave Penn State everything they could hope for and then some. At times it looked like the Lions would be doing Iowa a giant favor by being another team to lose as a 30-point favorite, but Penn State did just enough to come away with the victory.

This is the second game where the Nittany Lions have shot poorly from three, something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible, but can also be attributed to the long layover from between games.

All in all, the Lions took care of business and can focus strictly on conference play moving forward.

Player of the Game

Seth Lundy - 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 2 steals

Lundy came to play in this game, and some could argue were the reason the Lions actually won. Lundy missed the Quinnipiac game with a lower leg injury, but was ready to go in this one, and he wasted zero time making his presence felt in the game.

Random Observations

Crowd was surprisingly large - I expected BJC to be practically empty for the game, but there was a good chunk of folks in the stands, which hopefully bodes well for the future.

Raw bigs - Demetrius Lilley got some run in this one, but you could tell he still needs time to acclimate himself to the college game. Kebba Njie is getting better, but is still mishandling the ball when given an entry pass from time to time. He, however, is getting a lot better at just going up and dunking the ball.

Et tu, Dorsey? - Caleb Dorsey did not play in this game, and played sparingly in the previous two. Micah Shrewsberry hasn’t given a reason for the drop in playing time for Dorsey, but whatever it is, hopefully he’s able to come back for conference play.

Looking Ahead

We are back in the thick of conference play on Sunday, as the Lions host Iowa for the New Year’s Day clash. Game will be televised on the Big Ten Network, with tip off slated for 5:30 Eastern.