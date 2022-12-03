Championship Weekend Open Thread

Ooooooh we got some good games today, y’all.

At noon, #10 Kansas State takes on #3 TCU in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship on ABC.

At 4 PM, #14 LSU plays #1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game on CBS.

Bonus! Also at 4 PM, #22 UCF plays #18 Tulane in the American Athletic Championship on ABC, with the winner headed to the Cotton Bowl.

Then later in the evening, at 8 PM, unranked Purdue plays #2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX.

Lastly, and also airing at 8 PM, #9 Clemson takes on #23 North Carolina in the Subway ACC Championship on ABC.

It’s a full day of championship football, and the fallout from today will have repercussions not just for Penn State, but for college football in general. Hang out with us while we soak up all of the high quality football, and postulate just what it all means for Penn State’s bowl destination!