Quick Daily Bowl Preview: 12.30.2022

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland (7-5) vs. #23 NC State (8-4)

Noon EST, ESPN

One of my favorite non-major bowl games, as the winning coach gets himself a nice mayo bath. Both the Terps and the Wolfpack have been dealing with opt-outs galore, with Maryland tight end CJ Dippre and NC State quarterback Devin Leary being the most notable absentees, as both players have hit the transfer portal (Dippre announced yesterday via social media that he was Alabama-bound), so who knows how this one plays out.

Should You Watch? Yes. At the very least, make sure to tune in for the final couple of minutes to see either Mike Locksley or Dave Doeren enjoy a thick mayo shower.

Prediction: NC State 38, Maryland 34

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Pitt (8-4) vs. #18 UCLA (9-3)

2:00 PM, CBS

After having their first 10-plus win season in 40 years last year, Pitt followed it up with a decent showing and their reward is a trip down to the border for the famed Sun Bowl. Normally, this is a bowl game I’d associate with New Year’s Eve, but due to the playoffs happening that day, it’s been moved back a day to December 30th. Pitt will be missing eight starters due to opt-outs/transfers, most notably QB Kedon Slovis (who is portaling to BYU) and running back Israel Abanikanda who is prepping for the NFL Draft, while UCLA will be looking to complete their first 10-win season since 2014.

Should You Watch? Do I even need to ask? Of course, you’re going to tune in at some point and root for the Bruins.

Prediction: UCLA 35, Pitt 17

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

#21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs. #19 South Carolina (8-4)

3:30 PM, ESPN

Notre Dame recovered nicely from an 0-2 start, that included a WTF loss to Marshall and people already questioning Marcus Freeman as head coach to go 8-2 the remainder of the regular season (granted, one of those losses was another WTF loss to Stanford). They will however, be without their tight end and by far their top receiver in Michael Mayer, who has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, as well their QB Drew Pyne, who has transferred to Arizona State. They will however, still boast a solid defense and a nice one-two running back combo of Audric Estime and Logan Diggs to throw at the Gameocks. On the other hand, South Carolina is on an absolute roll after putting up a 63-burger on Tennessee and upsetting their in-state rivals Clemson to quash both teams’ respective playoff hopes and dreams. Something’s gotta give.

Should You Watch? Sure. This may be one of the more intriguing matchups between 8-4 teams.

Prediction: South Carolina 24, Notre Dame 20

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5)

4:30 PM, Barstool

Former Penn State foe Ohio went on to have a pretty good season in the MAC, making it to the conference championship game but falling short against Toledo. The Bobcats have been without star QB Kurtis Rourke since losing him to injury in mid-November, while the Cowboys boast one of the worst passing offenses (125th out of 130 FBS teams) in the country. Granted, Ohio also has one of the worst pass defenses in the country, so perhaps Wyoming may still take advantage. This is also the only bowl game to not air on any TV Network, as it is sponsored by and being broadcast online by Barstool Sports.

Should You Watch? No. To put it kindly, I don’t have a favorable opinion of Barstool and the people who run it. Additionally, you’re going to have to put in an effort just to even watch this one, which doesn’t make it worthwhile for a matchup between Ohio and Wyoming. Just check score updates from time-to-time on one of your sports apps.

Prediction: Ohio 20, Wyoming 14

Capital One Orange Bowl

#6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. #7 Clemson (11-2)

8:00 PM, ESPN

The first of the New Year’s Six bowls wraps up a busy day of bowl games, as a pair of orange-clad teams face off in the Orange Bowl. Tennessee with their up-tempo offense spent most of the year lighting up the scoreboard, including the wild 52-49 upset dub over Alabama. They will be missing their starting QB Hendon Hooker, who was lost in November due to an injury, and former Michigan QB Joe Milton will be taking his place. Clemson meanwhile, will be giving Cade Klubnik his first career start, after DJ Uiagaleilei portaled out west to Oregon State.

Should You Watch? Do you hate fun? If yes, then don’t watch.

Prediction: Clemson 38, Tennessee 35