College Football Playoffs Semifinals Open Thread

The College Football Playoffs semifinal games are here!

Up first we have #3 TCU (12-1 Big 12) taking on #2 Michigan (13-0 Big Ten) at 4:00 PM ET in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, which will air on ESPN.

Then later we have #4 Ohio State (11-1 Big Ten) versus #1 Georgia (13-0 SEC) at 8:00 PM ET in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, also on ESPN.

It promises to be a fun evening of football, and will set up the championship game next week. So come and watch with us while we enjoy the playoffs, and all become Horned Frog and Bulldog fans!