Quick Daily Bowl Preview: College Football Playoff Edition

CFB Semifinal at the VRBO First Bowl

#3 TCU (12-1) vs. #2 Michigan (13-0)

4:00 PM, ESPN

After defeating Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history last season, the Michigan Wolverines are back. The TCU Horned Frogs came up a few yards short of a Big 12 Championship and a 13-0 season, but going 12-0 in the regular season has still landed Heisman runner-up Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs in the CFP for the first time in program history. The Wolverines will be without superstar running back Blake Corum due to knee surgery. Even without Corum they still have a potent rushing attack led by former five-star recruit Donovan Edwards, as well as an explosive passing attack led by quarterback JJ McCarthy and wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Andrel Anthony.

Should You Watch? Absolutely. It’s the College Football Playoff, Duggan is one of the most exciting players in the country, and any opportunity you get to root against Michigan is an opportunity that no one should pass up.

Prediction: Michigan 35, TCU 28

CFB Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

#4 Ohio State (11-1) vs. #1 Georgia (13-0)

8:00 PM, ESPN

After winning their first National Championship since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs picked right up where they left off at last season and went 13-0 while winning the SEC. As for Ohio State, after another blowout loss at the hands of Michigan in the regular season finale things seemed bleak. However, after getting some help the rest of that Saturday as well as on Championship Weekend, the Buckeyes are make in the CFP. This game will be a battle of strength v. strength. Led by CJ Stroud and the most talented group of wide receivers in the country Ohio State’s offense is arguably the best in the country, Georgia’s defense is the best in the country. This could prove to be the most entertaining game of the entire bowl season.

Should You Watch? Again, absolutely. It’s the College Football Playoff and gives you an opportunity to root against Ohio State. This game may also prove to be the defacto National Championship Game. Georgia is the best team in the country, despite their loss against the Wolverines there is a strong argument to be made that the Buckeyes are the second most talented team in the country.

Prediction: Georgia 31, Ohio State 30