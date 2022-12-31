Quick Daily Bowl Preview: 12.31.22 (Non-Playoff Games)

The College Football Playoffs begin today at 4 p.m. with Michigan-TCU in the FIesta Bowl, followed by Ohio State-Georgia at 8 p.m. in the Peach Bowl. But first:

Much to everyone’s surpise, the Tide have no opt-outs and will be joined by two of the nation’s top 5 overall players in linebacker Will Anderson and Heisman winner Bryce Young. Kansas State is fresh off its upset of playoff-bound TCU for the Big 12 Championship in one of the best games of the season. The Wildcats will come in motivated to cap off their champiosnhip season with a win over mighty ‘Bama that will live on on program lore.

Should You Watch?: Yes, watching Deuce Vaughn face off with the ‘Bama defense is a great way to spend a few hours getting ready for the playoffs.

Prediction: Alabama-34, Kansas State-31

MUSIC CITY BOWL

Kentucky vs. Iowa

Noon, ABC

You know how bad Iowa’s and Kentucky’s offense have looked this season? Now picture them down to their third string qurterbacks and other newbies thrown in the mix.

Should You Watch?: Please no. There’s no need to watch this one besides sheer morbid curiosity.

Prediction: Iowa-17, Kentucky-7