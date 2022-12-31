Offensive Tackle Caedan Wallace Returning To Penn State For 2023 Season

Penn State’s offensive line will have another starter back in 2023 as redshirt junior Caedan Wallace announced at Rose Bowl media day that he is coming back to Happy Valley for his fifth season.

The 6-foot-5, 301-pound Wallace is a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, making 27 starts at right tackle since the 2020 season. With his return, it gives Penn State both of its starting offensive tackles back for the 2023 season, as left tackle Olu Fashanu announced his return at the beginning of December.

Looking ahead to next season, I think it remains likely that Wallace is your starter at right tackle. Within Lasch there might be some level of discussion this offseason to move Wallace inside to guard given Drew Shelton’s play and potential as a right tackle, but there’s something to be said for Wallace’s experience on the edge. Yes, he hasn’t been perfect and the idea of moving someone as talented as Wallace down to guard could be tantalizing, but that seems like something of a luxury. When you have someone who is a competent tackle — like Wallace is — you generally keep them there.

Now, Penn State awaits the decision of Bryce Effner, who took over as the right tackle starter when Wallace went down with an injury in October. A member of the 2018 recruiting class, Effner has an extra year of eligibility to use due to the 2020 COVID season. It remains to be seen if he’ll use that at Penn State, or look at other programs where the path to a full-time starter might be clearer. So far, none of the 2018 members have opted to use their 6th season, with Juice Scruggs and Nick Tarburton both declaring for the NFL Draft after the Rose Bowl.