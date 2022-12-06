Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 13

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Miles Sanders had 10 carries for 24 yards, two catches for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Eagles:
Miles Sanders powers in! @Eagles up 35-10.— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
: #TENvsPHI on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A pic.twitter.com/hAZA8OEc6w
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 18 carries for 63 yards, five catches for 18 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
.@Saquon ➡️ END ZONE.— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
: #WASvsNYG on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OXYVVHbGn9 pic.twitter.com/QvC5IH5YSo
- Jahan Dotson had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
Heinicke to Dotson! The Commanders tie the game with 1:45 remaining.— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
: #WASvsNYG on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OXYVVHbGn9 pic.twitter.com/EC2ifnLBtp
- Odafe Oweh had a sack for the Ravens:
.@DafeOweh— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/g0gHWLaOnh
- Carl Nassib had two tackles, including a sack for the Bucs.
Others:
- Nick Scott had eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
- Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 76 yards for the Steelers:
Playmaker Pat Freiermuth— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
: #PITvsATL on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/nbB56lr2sm pic.twitter.com/ISodvZ1Xwu
- Chris Godwin had eight catches for 63 yards for the Bucs.
- Adrian Amos had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
- Micah Parsons had two tackles and a pass breakup for the Cowboys.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 43.7 yards on six punts for the Saints.
- Jordan Stout averaged 50.5 yards on six punts for the Ravens.
- Robbie Gould made all seven of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Jason Cabinda had one carry for four yards for the Lions.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
