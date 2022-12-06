 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 13

The NFC East continues to dominate.

By LndoBSD
Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Miles Sanders had 10 carries for 24 yards, two catches for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Eagles:
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 18 carries for 63 yards, five catches for 18 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
  • Jahan Dotson had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
  • Odafe Oweh had a sack for the Ravens:
  • Carl Nassib had two tackles, including a sack for the Bucs.

Others:

  • Nick Scott had eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
  • Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 76 yards for the Steelers:
  • Chris Godwin had eight catches for 63 yards for the Bucs.
  • Adrian Amos had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
  • Micah Parsons had two tackles and a pass breakup for the Cowboys.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 43.7 yards on six punts for the Saints.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 50.5 yards on six punts for the Ravens.
  • Robbie Gould made all seven of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Jason Cabinda had one carry for four yards for the Lions.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.

