Penn State Sports Roundup: Nittany Lions Play at Defending National Champions

Penn State faces a familiar foe tonight in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Regional Semifinals, traveling to Wisconsin to face the top-seeded Big Ten Champion and defending national champion Badgers.
The match starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.
The No. 11 Nittany Lions lost twice against No. 2 Wisconsin this year, being swept in Madison before losing a thrilling five-setter last month at Rec Hall.
This marks Penn State’s 19th appearance in the last 20 Sweet Sixteen rounds.
The Lions got here with a pair of wins last weekend at Rec Hall against UMBC (3-0) and No. 21 UCF (3-1). Penn State is 26-7 with all seven of those losses coming in the Big Ten. There are currently five Big Ten teams still alive in the tournament.
We're headed to the @NCAAVolleyball Regional Semifinal for the 35th time!— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) December 4, 2022
Wisconsin
️ Thursday, Dec. 8
UW Field House (Madison, Wis.)
⌚️ 6 p.m. ET (or 30 minutes after first match)
#ESPNU#WeAre
⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vK7USqNVRn
Home Against the Hoosiers
Penn State’s women’s basketball team will be home tonight against No. 3, and unbeaten, Indiana.
The Nittany Lions are 7-2 on the season, but 0-1 in Big Ten play following a 98-96 double overtime loss at Minnesota.
In that game, Makenna Marisa had a season-high 34 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Leilani Kapinus (18), Shay Ciezki (13), and Chanaya Pinto (11) all reached double figures in the loss.
.@B1Gwbball is barely underway & @makenna_marisa is already in her groove#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/5zLGwgo9Kr— Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) December 7, 2022
A Series Split
Penn State’s men’s hockey team went 1-1 at Pegula Ice Arena last weekend against Ohio State.
In a 2-1 Friday win against the Buckeyes, Jimmy Dowd, Jr. scored the game-winner in the third period. Dowd, Jr. also added an assist, while Kevin Wall had two assists for the Lions.
In a 4-3 Saturday loss, Wall, Danny Dzhaniyev, and Ture Linden scored goals for Penn State, who is now 14-4-0 (6-4-0 B1G) and plays a pair of conference games this weekend in South Bend against Notre Dame.
TOTAL TEDDY BEAR COUNT— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) December 7, 2022
1️⃣,7️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ Bears
Thank you to all who participated this past weekend!!#WeAre #HockeyValley #FTK pic.twitter.com/XSTcBD4OOv
Squeezing the Orange
Penn State’s women’s hockey team dominated Syracuse in a pair of wins - coming away with a 4-0 win last Saturday and an 11-3 win on Sunday.
Kiara Zanon had a hat trick in the Sunday win and four goals on the weekend.
The women are off until Dec. 30 and 31 when they are home again against LIU.
VEGAS! Watch Tessa Janecke in her U.S. National Team debut, as they take on Canada in the Dec. 15th #RivalrySeries game! https://t.co/2LH9fEAljU— Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) December 7, 2022
