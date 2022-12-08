Penn State Sports Roundup: Nittany Lions Play at Defending National Champions

Penn State faces a familiar foe tonight in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Regional Semifinals, traveling to Wisconsin to face the top-seeded Big Ten Champion and defending national champion Badgers.

The match starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.

The No. 11 Nittany Lions lost twice against No. 2 Wisconsin this year, being swept in Madison before losing a thrilling five-setter last month at Rec Hall.

This marks Penn State’s 19th appearance in the last 20 Sweet Sixteen rounds.

The Lions got here with a pair of wins last weekend at Rec Hall against UMBC (3-0) and No. 21 UCF (3-1). Penn State is 26-7 with all seven of those losses coming in the Big Ten. There are currently five Big Ten teams still alive in the tournament.

We're headed to the @NCAAVolleyball Regional Semifinal for the 35th time!



Wisconsin

️ Thursday, Dec. 8

UW Field House (Madison, Wis.)

⌚️ 6 p.m. ET (or 30 minutes after first match)

#ESPNU#WeAre

⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vK7USqNVRn — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) December 4, 2022

Home Against the Hoosiers

Penn State’s women’s basketball team will be home tonight against No. 3, and unbeaten, Indiana.

The Nittany Lions are 7-2 on the season, but 0-1 in Big Ten play following a 98-96 double overtime loss at Minnesota.

In that game, Makenna Marisa had a season-high 34 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Leilani Kapinus (18), Shay Ciezki (13), and Chanaya Pinto (11) all reached double figures in the loss.

A Series Split

Penn State’s men’s hockey team went 1-1 at Pegula Ice Arena last weekend against Ohio State.

In a 2-1 Friday win against the Buckeyes, Jimmy Dowd, Jr. scored the game-winner in the third period. Dowd, Jr. also added an assist, while Kevin Wall had two assists for the Lions.

In a 4-3 Saturday loss, Wall, Danny Dzhaniyev, and Ture Linden scored goals for Penn State, who is now 14-4-0 (6-4-0 B1G) and plays a pair of conference games this weekend in South Bend against Notre Dame.

TOTAL TEDDY BEAR COUNT



1️⃣,7️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ Bears



Thank you to all who participated this past weekend!!#WeAre #HockeyValley #FTK pic.twitter.com/XSTcBD4OOv — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) December 7, 2022

Squeezing the Orange

Penn State’s women’s hockey team dominated Syracuse in a pair of wins - coming away with a 4-0 win last Saturday and an 11-3 win on Sunday.

Kiara Zanon had a hat trick in the Sunday win and four goals on the weekend.

The women are off until Dec. 30 and 31 when they are home again against LIU.