Parker Washington Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

In a move that was actually discussed here earlier today, wide receiver Parker Washington announced that he would be forgoing his remaining eligibility at Penn State and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Washington leaves Penn State as one of the most prolific receivers in the program’s history. A starter since his true freshman season, Washington accumulated a robust stat line over his 32-game career: 146 receptions for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had he come back to Penn State, he had a decent shot at becoming the school’s all-time leader in receptions. Instead, Washington has decided he’s ready for the next level.

It remains to be seen where Washington will go in the NFL draft, but projections at this point have him as a mid-round pick. His combine/pro day testing will certainly be important, provided that he will be recovered from his season-ending undisclosed injury.

As for Penn State, they have been active in the portal offering a number of wide receivers. They are actually hosting on this weekend — Kent State wideout Dante Cephas — so the search for Washington’s replacement is already on.