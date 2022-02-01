Postgame Comments: Micah Shrewsberry Talks Iowa Win

[Ed. Note: Apologies for missing the past couple of these, got busy. ~Eli]

Coming off a three-game losing streak, and having lost a home game along the way due to Covid, Penn State had not played a home game since January 11. The Nittany Lions played a tough game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first of the would-be three-game road trip after the Minnesota home game was canceled. Missing Seth Lundy may have been the difference in the aforementioned loss to the Buckeyes, as Lundy did not play due to an undisclosed event/injury.

The Nittany Lions kind of fell apart in the subsequent two games, the first a lost to this Iowa Hawkeyes team in Iowa City, where Penn State simply ran out of gas down the stretch. The second one, the one the team is not likely to forget soon, was an absolute demolition at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers, where the Lions fell by almost 30 points in the first half, only mustering 17 points, while themselves allowing 46.

After that embarrassment, the Lions responded by taking the second game in the series on Monday night. Watch the video below to hear Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s comments on the game.