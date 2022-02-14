Micah Shrewsberry Press Conference: Post Minnesota And The Week Ahead

After a third tough loss for the Nittany Lions, Penn State finds himself in the unenviable position of having to win six of its next seven games in order to finish with a .500 record in conference play. Winning five of its next seven puts them at 9-11 in conference play, which is good enough for a .500 record overall. While four of those games are at home, one is against No. 19 Michigan State, and another against a surging Northwestern team that’s shooting pretty well as of late.

Road games against Maryland and Rutgers are not the toughest, but winning on the road, especially at Jersey Mike’s arena (formerly known as the RAC), is a tall task for ranked teams as it is. If Penn State wants to steal those two games (assuming the one at Illinois is already chalked up as a loss), they will need to put together complete games instead of their recent trend of playing one awful and one bad half of basketball.

Listen to Micah Shrewsberry’s conference post Minnesota, as well as his weekly press conferences, in the videos below.