YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs No. 19 Michigan State Open Thread

Penn State hasn’t yet lost four in a row this season. Can they beat the Spartans to both avoid the sweep and avoid a four-game losing streak for the first time? We shall find out as the Nittany Lions take on the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday.

The last time these two teams played, Michigan State made quick work of the Lions by playing as fast as they could. They racked up 31 fast break points along the way, as Michigan State would score well before the Nittany Lions were even set on defense. If Penn State wants to avoid the same fate, they need to control the pace of the game this time around, and force Michigan State to actually run some offense.

