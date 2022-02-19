Yes, They Tried: Micah Shrewsberry Post Minnesota Press Conference

As Penn State hovers around the .500 mark, a lot of the talk has revolved around the three canceled games, and what the record would look like had they not been canceled (or, had they been rescheduled).

Micah Shrewsberry addressed this question in his post-Minnesota press conference, confirming that the program tried to reschedule some games, but due to complications both within the Big Ten and the teams they tried to [re]schedule games with, they simply couldn’t find the spots in the calendar.

Shrewsberry also spoke about the defensive effort against Minnesota the second time around, and what the biggest differences were between the first meeting on Saturday, and the second meeting on Thursday. As Penn State prepares for the home stretch of its season, the Lions have three games agains the bottom of the conference, and two agains the top. If Penn State simply plays to standing, the Lions could end up with a .500 overall record at season’s end.

Watch or listen to his full press conference below to get all the details.