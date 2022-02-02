Meet The 2022 Class: RB Nicholas Singleton

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 4 was five-star RB Nicholas Singleton.

What makes you excited about Nicholas Singleton?

“Singleton is an elite running back. He is the full package. Vision, explosion, speed, a violent runner who is difficult to tackle, he can catch the ball and make plays, Singleton does it all. The kid is a big play waiting to happen. He’s the top rated running back in the country for a reason and the best the Nittany Lions have landed since Saquon.” --Marty

What worries you about Nicholas Singleton?

“Listen. There’s a reasonable expectation that Singleton ends up being the best player in the class. He’s one of the freakiest athletes that Penn State has signed during the Franklin era. But all that being said, there’s a big adjustment from being the running back at Governor Mifflin to Penn State. Singleton’s highlight is awesome, but it’s a lot of him just hitting a hole or running off tackle pass every schmuck on the field. When those opportunities don’t present themselves at Penn State, how will Singleton do? I’m not saying things like vision and balance are weaknesses, but he was just so much better than everyone else in high school that it’s tough to gauge.” --Patrick

Do you think Nicholas Singleton will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Nope. Singleton may well be the best back Penn State has the moment he steps on campus. We’ve seen what elite backs can do as true freshmen, let ‘er rip.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Nicholas Singleton: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-American

Marty: All-American

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have Nicholas Singleton ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 3

Marty: No. 2

Patrick: No. 5