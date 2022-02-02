Meet The 2022 Class: DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 3 was five-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton.

What makes you excited about Dani Dennis-Sutton?

“Next to quarterback a game changing pass rusher has become the most important position in college football and that is exactly what Dennis-Sutton is. There is a reason the Nittany Lions had to fight tooth and nail to beat Alabama and Georgia in Dennis-Sutton’s recruitment. He has the size, length, twitch, and explosion necessary to be an elite pass rusher.” --Marty

What worries you about Dani Dennis-Sutton?

“Injuries are the only real concern for Dennis-Sutton. He’s got all the physical tools and work ethic in the world, he just needs to stay healthy.” --Clay

Do you think Dani Dennis-Sutton will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“When you are Penn State and you land the caliber of player that Dani Dennis-Sutton is at the position he plays, you can not afford to redshirt him. Even despite the fact that he isn’t enrolling early, Dennis-Sutton is physically ready, he’s a great athlete, and as Marty outlined above, it’s at maybe the second-most important position on the field. He needs to be in the rotation, if for nothing else than the prepare him for 2023 and 2024.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Dani Dennis-Sutton: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-American

Marty: All-American

Patrick: All-American

Lastly, where do you have Dani Dennis-Sutton ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 4

Marty: No. 3

Patrick: No. 2