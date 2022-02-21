YAY HOOPS: Penn State at Maryland Open Thread

Are you ready for... Penn... State... basketball!?

Monday night the Nittany Lions travel to College Park is search of getting back to .500 on the season. The 11-12 Nittany Lions will do battle with the 12-14 Maryland Terrapins as they continue to look to finish the season strong and improve their seeding for the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State has won back-to-back games with an upset victory over a top 20 Michigan State steam and a blowout over Minnesota. Now they will look to make it three in a row as they travel to College Park. Come follow along and discuss the game with us! For those keeping count at home, Maryland has not beaten Penn State since the 2018-19 season. The Lions will look to keep the streak going!

As always, open thread rules apply. No NSFW content, no illegal streams, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to the staff, the players, and each other!