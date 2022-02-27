 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Nebraska Open Thread

Let’s try this getting back to .500 thing again

By Marty Leap
Flaming Bus Jumping over a line of motorcycles.

If at first you don’t succeed try again. That is what the Nittany Lions will be doing on Sunday night when they host the lowly Nebraska Cornhuskers at the BJC while looking to get back to .500 on the season.

Last Monday they blew a lead and lost a game against a Maryland team that they should have beaten with a chance to get back to .500. After defeating Northwestern on Friday night that opportunity presents itself once again this evening. Can the Nittany Lions get it done? Watch along with us and find out.

As always, open thread rules apply. No NSFW content, no illegal streams, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to the staff, the players, and each other!

