Meet The 2022 Class: WR Kaden Saunders

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 2 was four-star WR Kaden Saunders.

What makes you excited about Kaden Saunders?

“Of course what pops out for Saunders is his elite speed and quickness. He has legitimate 4.3-speed and is getting to top-speed in the blink of an eye. But it’s the other things that — in my mind — make him a five-star prospect. He knows how to change speeds to his advantage. He’s unbelievably shifty, and shows great balance and vision in tight spots. Also shows more than just being a great athlete playing football — crisp route running and does a nice job not just catching with his body. The KJ Hamler comparison is a lazy one, but that type of player is certainly Saunders’ ceiling.” --Patrick

What worries you about Kaden Saunders?

“Maybe his size? Saunders seems to be one of the safest bets in this class in addition to having one of the highest ceilings. He has elite athleticism and speed. Saunder is ready to be a game breaker for the Nittany Lions, but at just 5-foot-10 there could be some concerns over his height.” --Marty

Do you think Kaden Saunders will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Penn State is pretty deep here, but Saunders’ talent is undeniable. I expect he’ll play early and often barring injury.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Kaden Saunders: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-American

Marty: All-Conference

Patrick: All-American

Lastly, where do you have Kaden Saunders ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 2

Marty: No. 4

Patrick: No. 3