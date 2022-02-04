Meet The 2022 Class: QB Drew Allar

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 1 was five-star QB Drew Allar.

What makes you excited about Drew Allar?

“Everything? I’ve tried to avoid hyperbole because quarterbacks are funny like that. We’ve seen elite prospects struggle time and time again whether it be nationally or at Penn State. But Allar just seems to have “it.” The fact that he was a late bloomer as well is promising to me, because it shows him commitment to improving.

Allar has effortless arm strength and the ball just zips out of his hands. He’s got a nice, compact throwing motion. He can throw on the run, throw from different platforms and arm angles, the kid is just the total package when it comes to modern quarterback play.” --Clay

What worries you about Drew Allar?

“Like a lot of these strong-armed QBs, the accuracy is going to have to be refined, and Allar is no different on that front. For me though, with QBs it’s really simple: how do you process the game? You watch these great NFL QBs like Pat Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, etc. and while they all play different types of games, the one thing they have in common is being able to process information at an incredibly high-level. That’s before the play and that’s during the play. I think Allar shows the ability to succeed in a lot of different situations and scenarios which is a good sign, but QB projecting is the most difficult aspect of the sport for a reason.” --Patrick

Do you think Drew Allar will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Unfortunately, it’s hard to envision Allar not redshirting. That bed was made when Sean Clifford announced he’d return for a 6th season. That said, with Allar’s talent if he is not the starting QB to start the 2023 season something has gone wrong. Odds are Allar will only be on campus for three years, and the fact the Nittany Lions will likely waste one of them by redshirting him is frustrating. But I digress.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Drew Allar: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-American

Marty: All-American

Patrick: Most realistic? Probably all-conference

Lastly, where do you have Drew Allar ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 1

Marty: No. 1

Patrick: No. 1