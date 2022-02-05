YAY HOOPS: Penn State at No. 11 Wisconsin Open Thread

Penn State will be looking to pull another upset on Saturday evening. This, however, will be a tall task as they travel to the always challenging Kohl Center to take on the 11th ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

After upsetting Iowa earlier in the week, and avenging a loss from earlier in the season in the process, the Nittany Lions will be looking to get back over .500 on the season. As for the Badgers, they will be looking to avenge a Wednesday night loss against Illinois.

Join us and discuss the game, won’t you?

As always, open thread rules apply. No NSFW content, no illegal streams, and, for the love of all things cute, be nice to the coaches, players, and each other!