Oh, Hello: 2023 Four-Star OT Jven Williams Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

Hometown/High School: Reading, PA (Wyomissing H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9568 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Being a Pennsylvania prospect, Jven Williams was no stranger to Penn State throughout his recruiting process. He visited multiple times, with his offer coming during a visit for the Villanova game back in late September. While Williams might not have been in the “lock” category from that day forward, he was looked at as a strong lean. With offensive line spots filling up in the class — three before Williams — the Reading product decided to end his recruitment, making the call for the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

First and foremost, what a job by Phil Trautwein on the recruiting trail here during 2023. Williams joins Alex Birchmeier as the second Top 100 offensive lineman in the class, while Joshua Miller and Anthony Donkoh certainly could end up with their fourth star at some point over the next year. It goes without saying, but this was a much needed class for Trautwein, and thus far he has delivered in a big way.

Williams is an interesting prospect because when you think of a Top 100 offensive tackle, you usually don’t expect to see film at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and right guard, but that’s exactly what you see with Williams at Wyomissing. They move him all over the line, largely having him pull wherever he’s lined up. He doesn’t scream “definite left tackle” like someone Rasheed Walker did, but with his physical features, coordination, and how well he moves — it’s clear why Penn State likes him so much.