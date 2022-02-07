Oh, Hello: Cornell OL Hunter Nourzad Transfers to Penn State Football

Thank you to everyone who recruited me during this process! I've decided to commit to @PennStateFball to continue my football career! #WeAre @CoachTrautFB @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/Ft0deaYixa — Hunter Nourzad (@NourzadHunter) February 7, 2022

The Penn State offensive line got an extra boost on Monday, as Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad chose the Nittany Lions over Illinois, Iowa, Auburn and Virginia Tech. Nourzad was a two time All Ivy League in his time at Cornell. Anytime you land an offensive lineman from the likes of Kirk Ferentz and Bret Bielema, you know that’s a promising prospect.

Nourzad hopes to earn a starting spot in a line that lost Rasheed Walker and Mike Miranda this offseason. And, for a line that struggled mightily all season long, any help it can get, especially from an FCS All-American, is quite welcome.

The Nittany Lions have been selective with who they’re targeting in the portal. This is just their second commitment of the cycle, with wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley being the only other transfer Penn State has welcomed so far. Don’t be surprised if things stay quiet until after spring practice.

Welcome to Penn State, Hunter!