Blessed & Honored: Penn State Trending for Top Defensive Targets

NITTANY LIONS TRENDING FOR TOP DEFENSIVE TARGETS

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class is already off to a great start. With 8 commits the Nittany Lions currently sit with the 3rd best class in the country. While it is still early in the cycle the momentum that Penn State has built does not appear to be slowing down.

The Nittany Lions appear to already have a great pass rusher in the class in the form of Neeo Avery. For some time now they have appeared to be the leaders for EDGE/linebacker prospect Ta’Mere Robinson who is one of their top defensive targets in the cycle. Now, the crystal ball predictions are starting to roll in for Robinson.

Sean Fitz of Lions247 and 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong both logged crystal ball predictions for Robinson in favor of the Nittany Lions over the weekend. Robinson also picked up a pair of future cast predictions on Rivals, including one from former BSDer Dylan Callaghan-Croley.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, the Nittany Lions picked up crystal ball predictions for linebacker Tony Rojas from Wiltfong. Over at Rivals the Nittany Lions also added three future cast predictions for Rojas, one from Dylan and the other from another BSDer in Clay Sauertieg.

Wiltfong also put in a crystal ball prediction for wide receiver Kenny Johnson. This gives the Nittany Lions a pair of crystal ball predictions for the in-state product. Even without the crystal balls pointing that direction it would not be a surprise to see Johnson end up in this class.

WIDE RECEIVER TARGET OPENS RECRUITMENT BACK UP

Wide receiver Anthony Brown visited campus for a junior day in January. At the time Brown was committed to Minnesota. However, after Monday, the Ohio native is no longer a Gopher commit.

Thank you Minnesota. No love lost. pic.twitter.com/O1tDUPdAwU — Anthony Brown ⁷ (@anthonybrownn_) February 7, 2022

Brown is a four-star on the 247Sports composite rankings. The coaching staff is high on Brown and he appears to be high on the Nittany Lions as well. Now that Brown has re-opened his recruitment it would not be a surprise to see him return to Happy Valley for a visit this spring and for Penn State to emerge as the potential leaders in his recruitment.