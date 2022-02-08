YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Michigan Open Thread

By the looks of things Penn State basketball will be without Greg Lee for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/IOxjlW5XCo — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) February 8, 2022

Starting on a bad note, it looks like Greg Lee is once again on a walking boot, and will be unavailable for tonight’s game against Michigan. If the last time he was in a boot is any indication, it is not likely we see Lee again for the rest of the season. Barring a miraculous run that sees Penn State reach the postseason, and barring a miraculous approval for a sixth year, Lee’s career is likely done.

With that out of the way, the Nittany Lions are looking for conference win number five when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday. Michigan has beaten everyone they should, and lost to all the teams they shouldn’t, in the past six weeks. Without Lee, the Lions will need to rely heavily on Jevonnie Scott and Jalanni White, alongside John Harrar, to ensure the inside presence of Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate don’t cause problems for the home squad.

